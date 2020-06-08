Air strikes break truce in rebel towns in Syria's northwest - witnesses

Air strikes break truce in rebel towns in Syria's northwest - witnessesReuters | Amman | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:44 IST
Military jets on Monday bombed several villages in rebel-held northwestern Syria in the first such air strikes since a Turkish-Russian deal produced a ceasefire over three months ago that halted major fighting.
The strikes hit villages in the Jabal al-Zawiya region in the southern part of Idlib province and two towns in the Sahel al-Ghab plain, west of Hama province, witnesses said.
Hundreds of civilians fled, fearing a wider resumption of air strikes in Syria's last rebel bastion, the witnesses said.
