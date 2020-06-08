Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allama Iqbal didn't present ideology of Pakistan, but of Greater Punjab: Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has said that poet Allama Iqbal did not present the ideology of Pakistan but of Greater Punjab for the protection of the interest of West Punjab.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:17 IST
Allama Iqbal didn't present ideology of Pakistan, but of Greater Punjab: Altaf Hussain
Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain. Image Credit: ANI

Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has said that poet Allama Iqbal did not present the ideology of Pakistan but of Greater Punjab for the protection of the interest of West Punjab. He said in his latest address to the workers and the public through social media. The address was telecast live.

He said that Allama Iqbal was on the payroll of the British Empire and worked for them. Hussain stated that Allama Iqbal had said he wanted to see Punjab, North-West Frontier Province, Sindh and Balochistan amalgamated into a single state.

Hussain said that Allama Iqbal did not present the idea of Pakistan but of greater Punjab, but he was presented as an ideologue of Pakistan. The MQM leader alleged that governments and the establishment of Pakistan distorted history. "The new generation of Pakistan is taught that Allama Iqbal was a hero who dreamed for Pakistan," he said.

Hussain said that the Muslims of undivided India was created in the name of Islam and Pakistan. He said that those who were "agents" of British Empire and against the creation of Pakistan were presented as the "hero" of Pakistan, whereas those who sacrificed for Pakistan were declared "traitors". Hussain said that Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan have become colonies of Punjab through the military power and asserted that Pakistan has become "Punjabistan".

He said Mohajirs, Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns and people of Gilgit Baltistan want freedom from Pakistan. The MQM chief strongly condemned the atrocities and human rights violations in Pakistan by the state forces. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

"Kolkata woman first Indian COVID patient to survive after being put on ECMO support"

A 24-year-old highly obese woman claimed to have become the first COVID-19 patient in the country to defeat COVID-19 and survive after being put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ECMO support for the past 12 days, sources in the privat...

Bail raised to $1.25 million for former police officer in George Floyd death

Bail for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, was raised by 250,000 to 1.25 million at a hearing on Monday.Former officer Derek Chauvin,...

Rights groups urge UN to investigate U.S. "police violence"

Relatives of victims and activist groups called on Monday for the top United Nations human rights body to launch an investigation into police violence and repression of protests in the United States.The joint letter calling for a special se...

PUBG announces two new tournaments

Following the success of the PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown, PUBG Esports announced the details for two additional PCS tournaments. PUBG Continental Series 1 PCS 1 will run from June 25-July 5. PCS 2 will take place in August, wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020