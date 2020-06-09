Left Menu
PUBG announces two new tournaments

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:31 IST
PUBG announces two new tournaments
Following the success of the PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown, PUBG Esports announced the details for two additional PCS tournaments. PUBG Continental Series 1 (PCS 1) will run from June 25-July 5. PCS 2 will take place in August, with exact dates to be determined.

Each will take place across four regions: Asia-Pacific (APAC), Asia, North America and Europe. Each regional event will feature 16 teams, with seeding determined through regional qualifiers. The prize pool for each regional event is $200,000.

"Fans can look forward to four days of intense competition over the course of two weeks," PUBG Esports wrote in a news release Monday. Each day of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds competition will feature five matches across Erangel and Miramar.

Winners of the recently completed PCS Charity Showdown were DivisionX Gaming (APAC), Tianba Gaming (Asia), Northern Lights (Europe) and Oath Gaming (North America).

Following the success of the PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown, PUBG Esports announced the details for two additional PCS tournaments. PUBG Continental Series 1 PCS 1 will run from June 25-July 5. PCS 2 will take place in August, wit...

