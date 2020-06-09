Flooding kills at least seven in central China
China's national observatory on Tuesday said more rain is expected across a wide swath of central and southern China.In Guangdong province along the southeast coast, more than 20,000 people were forced to seek shelter, with local government offices providing hundreds of tents along with bottled water and clothes in the worst-hit areas of Zhaoqing and Qingyuan.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:03 IST
Authorities say at least seven people have died in flooding in central China, with more heavy rain forecast for the region in coming days. The strong rain began falling in Hunan province over the weekend, washing away roads and forcing residents to seek refuge in upper stories of houses. China's national observatory on Tuesday said more rain is expected across a wide swath of central and southern China.
In Guangdong province along the southeast coast, more than 20,000 people were forced to seek shelter, with local government offices providing hundreds of tents along with bottled water and clothes in the worst-hit areas of Zhaoqing and Qingyuan. Paramilitary police helped with evacuations and the reinforcement of dams. Dozens of rivers have already reached warning levels or risen above them in recent days.
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick up, eyes on China-U.S. trade relations
EXPLAINER-Emerging get-tough consensus among Trump's China advisers tested by Hong Kong debate
China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 3 a day earlier
China lowers yuan midpoint to weakest since 2008 global financial crisis
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares reverse early gains, eyes on China-U.S. trade relations