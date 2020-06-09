Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fewer hours, less pay and more anxiety greet Americans returning to work amid pandemic

Shorter duration of work hours, increased pay cuts and more responsibilities have become the new normal at workplaces for millions of Americans who returned to work amid the worst economic crisis in a generation owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:40 IST
Fewer hours, less pay and more anxiety greet Americans returning to work amid pandemic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Shorter duration of work hours, increased pay cuts and more responsibilities have become the new normal at workplaces for millions of Americans who returned to work amid the worst economic crisis in a generation owing to the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to the unexpected discovery that their new positions are far more burdensome than the old ones, job security despite President Trump's recent proclamations about an economy on the mend remains anything but guaranteed, The Washington Post reported.

The local library near McHenry, Ill., is slashing Helaine Oleksy's hours. At a country club near Latrobe, Pa., Claudia Martin is worried whether she'll earn enough in tips to make ends meet.

And at a luxury hotel in Miami, Iracema Arrieta is cleaning more rooms than usual without much of a boost to her pay. New economic data released the Labor Department on Friday fueled the White House's fresh optimism, as the US jobless rate unexpectedly declined, with the official rate at 13.3 percent in May from 14.7 percent in April. Over the same period, the country also added more than 2.5 million jobs, the Department said, shocking experts who had expected a worsening in the market as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

But economists paint a far grimmer reality at a time when millions of Americans are still facing the prospect of prolonged unemployment. For those who did maintain their old jobs, newly unfavorable conditions have left many workers trading one set of anxieties for another, now fearful for their financial and physical safety. "People are coming back to work in jobs that are very different than they were three months ago," said Robert Scott, a senior economist at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute.

"They're very risky and there's a lot of uncertainty about what's to come. There's a rocky road ahead, and a lot of work on the economy left to be done," he added. While roughly 30 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits, some are retaking their old jobs as their states start to reopen. Their return to the workplace coincides with improving employment figures in hard-hit sectors such as retail and hospitality, said Nick Bunker, the economic research director for the job-listing site Indeed, who described the numbers as a sign of a "partial bounce-back." The data offers early, encouraging news, suggesting federal programs had helped in preventing even more widespread, lasting unemployment, experts said.

Still, top Trump administration officials heartily celebrated Friday's jobs numbers. "Millions of Americans are still out of work, and the department remains focused on bringing Americans safely back to work and helping states deliver unemployment benefits to those who need them," Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said in a statement on Friday.

"However, it appears the worst of the coronavirus's impact on the nation's job markets are behind us," the statement read further.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Georgia Democrats vote on Senate challenger as five U.S. states hold primaries

Georgia Democrats will try to pick their challenger to Republican Senator David Perdue on Tuesday when voters in five U.S. states choose candidates for the White House and Congress as the nation navigates a trio of politically charged crise...

Equity indices fall sharply in late trading, banking stocks suffer

Equity benchmark indices were on a downward slide during the second half of Tuesdays trading session, eroding most of the morning gains in banking and financial stocks. Profit booking was witnessed across all counters as experts indicated t...

Five Rohingyas arrested in Telangana for illegal immigration,

Five Rohingya Muslims, including three women, have been arrested in Telangana on charges of illegally entering the country and getting Aadhar cards and Indian passports by providing false information, police said on Tuesday. Based on specif...

Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh moves Delhi court seeking bail

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking bail. Singh and two other accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020