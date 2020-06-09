Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satellite data of auto traffic at hospitals suggest coronavirus may have hit China earlier: Report

Dramatic spikes in auto traffic around major hospitals in Wuhan last fall suggest the novel coronavirus may have been present and spreading through central China long before the outbreak was first reported to the world, according to a new study cited by ABC News.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:41 IST
Satellite data of auto traffic at hospitals suggest coronavirus may have hit China earlier: Report
People in Wuhan lining up at drug store . Image Credit: ANI

Dramatic spikes in auto traffic around major hospitals in Wuhan last fall suggest the novel coronavirus may have been present and spreading through central China long before the outbreak was first reported to the world, according to a new study cited by ABC News. Using techniques similar to those employed by intelligence agencies, a research team from the Harvard Medical School analyzed commercial satellite imagery and "observed a dramatic increase in hospital traffic outside five major Wuhan hospitals beginning late summer and early fall 2019," according to John Brownstein, the Harvard Medical professor who led the research.

Brownstein, an ABC News contributor, said the traffic increase also "coincided with" elevated queries on a Chinese internet search for "certain symptoms that would later be determined as closely associated with the novel coronavirus." Since the outbreak of the deadly virus in China last year, the coronavirus has swept across the globe infecting nearly 7 million and killing more than 400,000 worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. It is believed that the virus jumped from animal species, where it had little effect, to humans, where it has become the most potent natural killer since the Spanish flu pandemic a century ago.

Because the origin of a novel virus is so hard to pin down, experts around the world are racing to uncover the secrets of the pathogen formally known as SARS-CoV2. The task for researchers is made far more complicated by the Chinese government's refusal to fully cooperate with Western and international health authorities, American and WHO officials informed ABC News. Starting with nearly 350 images, the researchers counted the cars parked outside the hospitals and parking lots. So more cars in a hospital, the hospital's busier, likely because something's happening in the community, an infection is growing and people have to see a doctor.

The picture painted by the data is not in itself conclusive, Brownstein acknowledged, but he said the numbers are telling. "This is all about a growing body of information pointing to something taking place in Wuhan at the time," Brownstein said.

"Many studies are still needed to fully uncover what took place and for people to really learn about how these disease outbreaks unfold and emerge in populations. So this is just another point of evidence," he added. On October 10, 2018, there were 171 cars in the parking lot of Wuhan's Tianyou Hospital, one of the city's largest. A year later, satellites recorded 285 cars a 67 percent increase, according to the data reviewed by the researchers and shared with ABC News.

Other hospitals showed up to a 90 percent increase when comparing traffic between the fall of 2018 and 2019, according to the study. At Wuhan Tongji Medical University, the spike in car traffic was found to have occurred in mid-September 2019. To ensure they were not reaching faulty conclusions, researchers said they also took into account everything that could explain away traffic surges from large public gatherings to the possibility of new construction at the hospitals. Still, they said they found statistically significant increases in the number of cars present.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Georgia Democrats vote on Senate challenger as five U.S. states hold primaries

Georgia Democrats will try to pick their challenger to Republican Senator David Perdue on Tuesday when voters in five U.S. states choose candidates for the White House and Congress as the nation navigates a trio of politically charged crise...

Equity indices fall sharply in late trading, banking stocks suffer

Equity benchmark indices were on a downward slide during the second half of Tuesdays trading session, eroding most of the morning gains in banking and financial stocks. Profit booking was witnessed across all counters as experts indicated t...

Five Rohingyas arrested in Telangana for illegal immigration,

Five Rohingya Muslims, including three women, have been arrested in Telangana on charges of illegally entering the country and getting Aadhar cards and Indian passports by providing false information, police said on Tuesday. Based on specif...

Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh moves Delhi court seeking bail

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking bail. Singh and two other accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020