Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces

His resignation comes as newsrooms across the United States examine their track records on diversity, inclusion and sensitivity to issues facing people of color in the midst of widespread protests across the country after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25.Reacting to the picture, Bon Appetit editor Sohla El-Waylly took to Instagram on Monday and called for Rapoport to step down, also saying that only white editors are paid for their video appearances.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:08 IST
Bon Appetit's editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, resigned late Monday after a 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaced online and drew harsh criticism, coupled with a subsequent claim of discriminatory pay at the Conde Nast-owned U.S. food magazine by a staff editor. The picture, originally posted on the Instagram account of Rapoport's wife Simone Shubuck in 2013, showed him in brownface makeup with her, according to several media reports. Shubuck's Instagram account has since been taken private.

"From an extremely ill-conceived Halloween costume 16 years ago to my blind spots as an editor, I've not championed an inclusive vision," Rapoport said in a post on Instagram. His resignation comes as newsrooms across the United States examine their track records on diversity, inclusion and sensitivity to issues facing people of color in the midst of widespread protests across the country after the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, on May 25.

Reacting to the picture, Bon Appetit editor Sohla El-Waylly took to Instagram on Monday and called for Rapoport to step down, also saying that only white editors are paid for their video appearances. "I've been pushed in front of video as a display of diversity," wrote El-Waylly, who joined Bon Appetit less than a year ago and is a regular fixture in the BA Test Kitchen video series. "None of the people of color have been compensated for their appearances."

Conde Nast was not immediately available for comment. Several high-profile newspaper editors have resigned in the past few days over racial insensitivities.

A New York Times editorial page editor resigned from his position on Sunday after publishing a column that advocated using the military to quell protests over U.S. racial inequality. The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Stan Wischnowski, resigned after employees walked out in protest over a headline "Buildings Matter, Too," on a story about the impact of civil unrest on property.

