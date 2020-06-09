Left Menu
Nepal reiterates offer of holding talks with India on border issue

Nepal on Tuesday reiterated its offer to hold diplomatic talks with India to resolve the territorial issue between the two countries.

09-06-2020
Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Tuesday reiterated its offer to hold diplomatic talks with India to resolve the territorial issue between the two countries. Speaking in Parliament, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that Nepal is hopeful there will be a meeting to resolve the matter.

"...So, we have been requesting them (India) timely and we are hopeful that there will be a meeting. We are confident that it would be resolved through dialogue, we are not thinking of any other options regarding it. I do not think that another approach would also be necessary because we have not asked them for and we do not have any desires for additional geographies," Gyawali said. Tensions have been mounting between the two countries after New Delhi inaugurated a road linking Kailash Mansarovar via Lipulekh on May 8 after which Kathmandu handed over a diplomatic note to New Delhi objecting to the move.

Diplomatic ties frayed further after the issuance of a newly updated map by Nepal on May 20. The controversial updated map includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in its territory. India has said that the updated map is "not based on historical facts and evidence." New Delhi urged Kathmandu to refrain from such an "unjustified cartographic assertion" and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

India had earlier said it attaches great importance to deep-rooted historical, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal. New Delhi also said that it is open to engaging with all its neighbors on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect in an environment of trust and confidence.

India and Nepal share a 1,800 km open border. Formal discussion over the tabled amendment bill in the parliament is expected to start from today and the government already has managed to garner two-third majority required to amend the constitution to include the newly issued map.

The House of Representatives or the lower house of Nepal has 275 seats out of which, ruling NCP has 174 seats and runs out of 10 seats for the two-third majority. Main opposition Nepali Congress in the last parliamentary election won 63 seats and Janata Samajbadi Party has 34 seats. Last week, the tabling of the bill was taken off the schedule as Nepali Congress asked for time to decide over the issue through the Central Working Committee meeting which commenced on Saturday.

