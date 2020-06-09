Vande Bharat Mission: Flight with 185 Indians departs from Oman

A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission departed on Tuesday from Muscat with 185 stranded Indians for Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. "Air India flight 1212 from Muscat-Vijayawada, departed today with 180 passengers and five infants. Gratitude to Omani authorities," Indian embassy in Oman said in a tweet.

India has so far brought back nearly 70,000 people under the Vande Bharat Mission launched to evacuate Indians from abroad, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. The phased evacuation is being carried out under the second phase of the mission which started on May 16.

The third phase of the exercise will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)