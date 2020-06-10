UN warns against "global food emergency"

The U.N. secretary-general is calling for immediate action to avoid a "global food emergency," saying more than 820 million people are hungry, about 144 million children under the age of 5 have stunted growth, and the COVID-19 pandemic is making things worse. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there is more than enough food to feed the world's 7.8 billion people, but "our food systems are failing." He launched a policy briefing on the impact of COVID-19 on food security and nutrition on Tuesday, saying around 49 million more people may fall into extreme poverty because of the pandemic.

The UN chief warned: "The number of people who are acutely food or nutrition insecure will rapidly expand." Guterres said food and nutrition services must be designated as essential, and food workers must be protected. He said countries must ensure access "to safe, nutritious foods, particularly for young children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, older people, and other at-risk groups."