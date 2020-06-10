Mavericks' Cuban: Must confront privilege to address racism

Mark Cuban called on people of all races to engage in uncomfortable conversations to move forward collectively in a conversation about racism and social justice at an event outside of American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The "Courageous Conversation" event is a planned series of open discussions about systemic racism and challenges facing the black community.

Tuesday's panel discussion, held at the team's Victory Plaza, included four black men with ties to the Mavericks -- assistant coaches Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, team general counsel Sekou Lewis, and former player Cedric Ceballos, who is currently part of the team's management structure. "I need all of us to really open up and talk to each other, even when it's difficult," Cuban said kicking off the event. "Even when it's not something we're comfortable with, particularly those of you who look like me, the white people. Because it's hard to discuss race when you're white.

"The reality is, to be brutally honest, when people talk about white privilege, we get defensive. We all have this mechanism that I call manufactured equivalency to try to protect ourselves. We'll say, 'I have a lot of black friends.' We'll say, 'I grew up in a mixed community, so I'm not like that. I can't possibly be someone who takes advantage of white privilege,' and manufacture this equivalency. "It's incumbent on us to stop doing that, because that doesn't move us forward when we do that. That's part of having a courageous conversation."

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall and Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall also spoke at the event. The team hired Marshall, a black woman, in 2018 to address the team's culture after a sexual harassment scandal. Hall, who in 2017 became the first black woman named chief of the Dallas PD, asked for the public to be patient as her department and others around the country work to repair their relationships with the communities they serve.

"We're committed to moving this city forward," she said. "We're committed to acknowledging those things that are broken, and we're focusing alongside our committee on facing them. ... So we just ask for the grace, we ask for the forgiveness, because we do wholeheartedly apologize for the wrongs that law enforcement has imposed on the African American community and on the Hispanic community over the years. We apologize. But please allow us the grace to fix it and move forward, because we're committed to that." "There are 800,000 law enforcement officers, men and women, in this country and we all watched," Hall added. "We all watched one of our own put a knee on a black man's neck with no regard for human life, with no empathy, wearing the same uniform we wear, upholding the same laws that we uphold. And it made us all sick to our stomach. So we recognize there is work to do."

--Field Level Media