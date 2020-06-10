G2, BIG reach upper-bracket final in DreamHack Spring - Europe

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 04:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 04:16 IST
BIG and G2 Esports each swept matches on Tuesday to move within one victory of the DreamHack Masters Spring's European championship round. BIG rolled past FaZe Clan 2-0, and G2 defeated Natus Vincere 2-0. The two victors will face off Wednesday in the upper-bracket final, with the winner moving to the Sunday grand final.

In the day's only other action, Ninjas in Pyjamas edged Astralis 2-1 to advance in the lower bracket. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams from this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring -- Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through Sunday. Each group played a round robin of best-of-three matches. All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will begin with a 1-0 advantage). The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

On Tuesday, BIG came on strong late in both maps against FaZe to win 16-9 on Nuke, then 16-5 on Inferno. The opening map was tied 7-7 before BIG pulled away. FaZe led 5-4 on the second map before losing each of the final 12 rounds. Germany's Nils "k1to" Gruhne notched 40 kills and plus-20 kill-death differential for BIG. Brazil's Marcelo "coldzera" David and Bosnia's Nikola "NiKo" Kovac each had 29 kills for FaZe, with coldzera managing a team-best minus-1 kill-death differential.

G2 needed two overtimes to edge Na'Vi 22-19 on Mirage before closing the series with a 16-12 decision on Dust II. Bosnia's Nemanja "huNter-" Kovac recorded 54 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential to lead G2. Na'Vi were paced by Russia's Denis "electronic" Sharipov, who finished with 59 kills and a plus-12 kill-death differential.

DreamHack Masters Spring -- Europe prize pool, with dollar earnings and 400 Pro Tour points 1. $54,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 265 points 3. $20,000, 190 points

4. $16,000, 130 points 5-6. $10,000, 85 points

7-8. $5,000, 65 points 9-12. $3,000, 45 points -- Complexity Gaming, Team Spirit, Heroic, Astralis

13-16. no prize money, no points -- North, mousesports, GODSENT, ENCE --Field Level Media

