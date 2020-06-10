Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue, throw it in lake

There was no police presence in the park, but a police helicopter was seen circling the area after the city-owned figure was torn down, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.Earlier during the day, Activist Chelsea Higgs-Wise and other protesters spoke to a crowd gathered at Byrd Park about the struggles of indigenous people and African-Americans in America.

PTI | Richmond | Updated: 10-06-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 12:00 IST
US: Richmond protesters topple Columbus statue, throw it in lake
Representative Image Image Credit: CNN

A statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond was torn down by protesters, set on fire, and then thrown into a lake. The figure was toppled less than two hours after protesters gathered in the city's Byrd Park were chanting for the statue to be taken down, news outlets reported.

After the figure was removed from its pedestal around 8:30 pm Tuesday by protesters using several ropes, a sign that reads, "Columbus represents genocide" was placed on the spray-painted foundation that once held the statue. It was then set on fire and rolled into a lake in the park, NBC 12 reported. There was no police presence in the park, but a police helicopter was seen circling the area after the city-owned figure was torn down, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Earlier during the day, Activist Chelsea Higgs-Wise and other protesters spoke to a crowd gathered at Byrd Park about the struggles of indigenous people and African-Americans in America. "We have to start where it all began," Higgs-Wise said during her speech. "We have to start with the people who stood first on this land." The Columbus statue was dedicated in Richmond in December 1927, and had been the first statue of Christopher Columbus erected in the South, the newspaper reported. Its toppling comes amid national protests over the death of George Floyd and several days after a statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham was pulled from its pedestal in Monroe Park by demonstrators who also used ropes to tear it down. Native American advocates have also long pressed states to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day over concerns that Columbus spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

Vanessa Bolin, a member of the Richmond Indigenous Society, told the crowd she did not come "to hijack" the protests against police brutality but to "stand in solidarity" with the people. Another speaker, Joseph Rogers, declared the area "Powhatan land", and talked about how white supremacy and institutionalized racism has impacted both groups.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BJP busy in elections, ignoring problem of unemployment: Akhilesh Yadav

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness. There have been some cases of migrant labou...

4 workers die in MP's Shajapur after well's wall collapses

Four workers died on Tuesday night in Shajapur after the wall of the well which they were constructing collapsed. Work is underway to recover their bodies. Financial aid will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Action will be taken agai...

Euro zone bond yields broadly flat; issuance continues

Demand for Euro zone government debt was little changed on Wednesday, after several governments launched syndicated bond sales on Tuesday and were met with strong demand.More supply was expected on Wednesday, with Germany re-opening a 30-ye...

Widespread face mask use could prevent second COVID-19 wave: study

Population-wide use of face masks combined with lockdowns could prevent further waves of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a modeling study. The findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020