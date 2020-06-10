Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, India reach 'positive consensus' on border issue: Beijing

Beijing on Wednesday said that a "positive consensus" has been reached by the senior military officials of China and India over easing of the situation along the border, state media reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:44 IST
China, India reach 'positive consensus' on border issue: Beijing
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Beijing on Wednesday said that a "positive consensus" has been reached by the senior military officials of China and India over easing of the situation along the border, state media reported. "China and India have been effectively communicating via diplomatic and military channels over issues concerning the western sector of the China-India border, during which a positive consensus has been reached," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted by Global Times as saying.

Ahead of the next round of military talks scheduled to start this week, troops of India and China have disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh. The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling Point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling Point 15, and Hot Springs area, top government sources told ANI.

Because of the talks to be held in the next few days and the Lt Gen-level talks held on June 6, the Chinese Army has pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15, and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh area by 2 to 2.5 kilometers, they said. The sources said to reciprocate the Chinese disengagement, the Indian side also brought back some of its troops and vehicles from these areas.

Sources said the talks are being held on these points at the battalion commander level and they have had hotline talks with their counterparts. The initial talks are being held in these areas, the Chinese activities had also started in Eastern Ladakh from this location only, they said.

Indian military teams are already in Chushul to engage the Chinese in talks and are coordinating with the senior officials in this regard.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. student's app offers roadmap to Singapore contact tracing tech

Singapore kicked off a global rush to develop contact tracing apps for the novel coronavirus when the city-state launched an apparently new system in March. But the project actually drew inspiration from a 2014 U.S. high school project that...

Austria lifting checks at Italian border and for arrivals from 30 states

Austria is lifting checks at its border with Italy and ending quarantine requirements for arrivals from 30 other European countries as of June 16, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday.Officials had told Reuters on Tuesd...

INSIGHT-U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity

In the past, U.S. corporations have largely remained silent as protests erupted over killings of African-Americans by police officers. That changed with the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has set off a flurry of corporat...

SPECIAL REPORT-Pandemic exposes systemic staffing problems at U.S. nursing homes

One night in April, as coronavirus swept through the Hammonton Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Robyn Esaw, a double amputee, signaled for help with her bedpan. She said she hit the bedside button that turns on a red hallway light....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020