Turkey says radical groups trying to disrupt Idlib ceasefire

Turkey says radical groups trying to disrupt Idlib ceasefireReuters | Ankara | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:14 IST
Radical groups in Syria's northwestern Idlib region are trying to disrupt a three-month-old ceasefire reached by Turkey and Russia but the agreement still stands, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday. "There are some radical groups, some unknown groups with their own agenda there that have attempted to disrupt the ceasefire and are violating it, but we are discussing it with our Russian counterparts and the March 5 agreement still stands," Akar told broadcaster A Haber.
He made no mention of air strikes on Monday on several villages in Syrian rebel-held villages, the first such strikes since the March ceasefire.
