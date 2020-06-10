Nepal reports 279 new COVID-19 cases, taking total count to 4,364
Nepal reported 279 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 4,364, said the Ministry of Health and Population.ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:35 IST
Nepal reported 279 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 4,364, said the Ministry of Health and Population. Of 279 new COVID-19 cases, 257 are males and 22 are females. Till now, a total of 4,055 males and 309 females have tested positive of the virus, The Himalayan Times reported.
The infection has now spread to 72 districts in the country. Meanwhile, 90 people (88 males and two females) have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries in the Himalayan nation to 674 (595 males and 79 females).
As per the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University, the total number of COVID-19 global cases stands at 72,64,866 with 4,11,879 deaths. (ANI)
