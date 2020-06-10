Left Menu
Modi, Netanyahu vow to strengthen cooperation in dealing with coronavirus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday in what was their first telephonic conversation after the Israeli leader formed a new government last month, and the third since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:06 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday in what was their first telephonic conversation after the Israeli leader formed a new government last month, and the third since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. "Both the leaders agreed to increase cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and also to expand cooperation in other areas," an adviser to Netanyahu told PTI.

Modi invited Netanyahu to visit India "when circumstances permit", he said. The two leaders in the past consulted twice on ways to deal with the coronavirus crisis and India supplied Hydroxychloroquine and other medical equipment to Israel at Netanyahu's request.

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted saying he "had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world". He congratulated Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a record fifth time. "India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come," Modi said.

Netanyahu succeeded in forming the new government on May 17 after struggling to get a clear mandate in three general elections in less than a year. The government has a record 36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers. The Israeli leader in July last became the longest-serving premier in the country's history surpassing David Ben-Gurion, the first prime minister of Israel.

