Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19, party blames PM 'Imran Niazi'

PML-N President and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Thursday to Dawn.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:34 IST
Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19, party blames PM 'Imran Niazi'
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

PML-N President and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Thursday to Dawn. Shehbaz Sharif has self-quarantined himself at home after his report came out.

A PML-N party leader Ataullah Tarar said that Sharif's "life had been endangered in this situation by NAB's summoning of him". "NAB was informed multiple times in writing that Shehbaz Sharif has suffered from cancer and compared to other people, his immunity system is weak," Tarar was quoted as saying.

"Imran Niazi and NAB will be responsible if something happens to Shehbaz Sharif," he added. When asked about the news, Hamza Shehbaz, Sharif's son and PML-N leader, said: "This is a difficult time for Pakistan. May Allah grant health to everyone's parents."

The PML-N president had appeared before the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday in connection with investigations pertaining to money laundering and income-beyond-means. Earlier this month, he had also appeared before the Lahore High Court to obtain a pre-arrest bail in cases regarding money laundering and assets beyond means. Sharif had filed the appeal in the high court a day before a NAB team raided his residence to arrest him on June 2, after he refused to appear before the accountability watchdog.

Sharif had thrice refused to appear before NAB citing health reasons. In a statement submitted to the bureau, he said: "It has been widely reported in the media that some NAB officials have tested positive for COVID-19. "Please appreciate [that] I am a cancer survivor and 69 years old. I have been advised limited exposure on account of the peculiar background of low immunity," he said.

He added that he was available to answer any queries by the investigation team via Skype. Sharif is the latest PML-N leader to have tested positive for the virus. Multiple other members of PML-N's top-tier leadership have been diagnosed with the disease, including Aurangzeb, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ahsan Iqbal and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

MoEFCC to collect information of exotic species through voluntary disclosure

Exotic live species are animal or plant species moved from their original range location to a new one. These species are introduced to a new location most often by people. Many citizens of the country have kept CITES Convention of Internati...

Israeli minister says still no consensus with U.S. on West Bank annexations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to bridge gaps with the United States and his main coalition partner over his pledged annexation of parts of the West Bank, a cabinet minister said on Thursday. The remarks by Tzipi Hotovely...

Nirav Modi remanded in custody till July 9 by UK court

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering case, was remanded in further custody until July 9 by a UK court on Thursday. T...

Djokovic, Thiem to return to court with Adria Tour

The tennis legends will return to the court this week with the Adria Tour after a three month break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Adria Tour, supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, will feature current world number one Novak Djo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020