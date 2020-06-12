International Criminal Court expresses regret over US sanctions, vows to continue work
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed regret over the US decision to target its officials with sanctions and expressed determination to continue its work.ANI | The Hague | Updated: 12-06-2020 05:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 05:41 IST
The Hague [Netherlands], June 12 (Sputnik/ANI): The International Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed regret over the US decision to target its officials with sanctions and expressed determination to continue its work. On Thursday, the White House announced that US President Donald Trump had issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials who are investigating potential war crimes committed by US soldiers and other personnel in Afghanistan.
"The International Criminal Court ("ICC" or "the Court") expresses profound regret at the announcement of further threats and coercive actions, including financial measures, against the Court and its officials, made earlier today by the Government of the United States," the ICC said in a statement on late Thursday. "The ICC stands firmly by its staff and officials and remains unwavering in its commitment to discharging, independently and impartially, the mandate bestowed upon it by the Rome Statute and the States that are party to it," the statement added. (Sputnik/ANI)
