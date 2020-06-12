Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoom says China demanded shutting activists' accounts over Tiananmen events

The company's statement https://blog.zoom.us/wordpress/2020/06/11/improving-our-policies-as-we-continue-to-enable-global-collaboration comes after it temporarily shut three accounts belonging to activists, one of whom is based in Hong Kong and two in the United States. U.S.-based Humanitarian China founder Zhou Fengsuo said his account was suspended after holding a Zoom event to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 06:32 IST
Zoom says China demanded shutting activists' accounts over Tiananmen events

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Thursday it suspended user accounts and ended meetings linked to the anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown on its platform after the Chinese government demanded it do so.

Zoom, which has seen its global popularity as a video conferencing tool soar during the COVID-19 pandemic, said it did not provide any user information or meeting content to the Chinese government, adding it would not allow further requests from China to impact users outside the country in the future. The company's statement https://blog.zoom.us/wordpress/2020/06/11/improving-our-policies-as-we-continue-to-enable-global-collaboration comes after it temporarily shut three accounts belonging to activists, one of whom is based in Hong Kong and two in the United States.

U.S.-based Humanitarian China founder Zhou Fengsuo said his account was suspended after holding a Zoom event to commemorate the 31st anniversary of China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square. The event was joined by viewers based in mainland China. Zoom said the Chinese government had notified it about four large planned commemoration meetings that were being publicised on social media. The authorities demanded they terminate the events and linked accounts, it added.

Zoom decided to end three of those meetings and temporarily suspend the host accounts as it is currently unable to remove specific participants from a meeting or block participants from a certain country from joining a meeting, the company said. California-based Zoom, said it left the last meeting "undisturbed" as it did not have any participants from mainland China. It has now reinstated the accounts.

The company said it was developing technology to enable it to remove or block at the participant level based on geography, and would publish an updated global policy on June 30.. "This will enable us to comply with requests from local authorities when they determine activity on our platform is illegal within their borders," it said.

"However, we will also be able to protect these conversations for participants outside of those borders where the activity is allowed." Reuters was not immediately able to contact China's internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown is a highly sensitive matter in China and content related to it is regularly blocked or censored by authorities. China's cyberspace is tightly controlled, with Western social media and chat platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp blocked. Microsoft's Skype was removed from China's Apple and Android stores in 2017 though a Skype for Business option remains available.

Zoom, which said in its SEC filings it has many research and development personnel in China, is not blocked and has become a popular tool for Chinese users told to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak. Wang Dan, a U.S.-based dissident and exiled Tiananmen Square student leader whose account was also shut down, said he was shocked to hear Zoom admit it had interrupted their meetings. His June 3 event with about 200 participants was deactivated midstream, he said.

"Zoom compiled with China’s request, preventing us from going about our lives smoothly. It cannot get away with just a statement. We shall continue to use legal means and public opinion to ask Zoom to take responsibility for its mistake," he said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

New Zealand today signed the first trade agreement to focus on issues solely relating to the digital economy.Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said the signing of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement with Chile and Singapor...

Rugby-Savea return to add spice to Hurricanes' showdown with Barrett

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea will make his comeback from knee reconstruction surgery on Sunday, adding additional excitement to the Wellington Hurricanes Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Auckland Blues. Savea injured his knee...

Govt changing rules around write-offs for tax debt to ease financial stress

The Government is moving to ease financial stress for around 149,000 taxpayers by changing the rules around write-offs for tax debt.Fewer people will have tax bills to pay this year, said Revenue Minister Stuart Nash.Inland Revenues end of ...

Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus launched

The Government is backing the forest and wood-processing industry to play a major role in New Zealands economic recovery, with the launch of the Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus to encourage wider local and offshore investme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020