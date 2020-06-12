Columbus statue taken down in Camden, New Jersey
The majority of Camden residents are people of color. Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota, and Boston, where one was decapitated.(AP) AMS AMS.PTI | Camden | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 11:40 IST
A New Jersey city near Philadelphia has taken down a statue of Christopher Columbus, joining others across the country. The city of Camden released a statement Thursday evening calling the statue in Farnham Parka "controversial symbol" that has "long pained residents of the community." Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.
Video from local news outlets showed the statue coming down Thursday night. The city's statement says "a plan to reexamine these outdated symbols of racial division and injustices" is overdue. The majority of Camden residents are people of color.
Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota, and Boston, where one was decapitated.
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Italian centres for abused women lose state funding as lockdown fuels demand
Italian bond yields at 8-week lows on EU fund optimism
Italian BTP yields flatten after strong issuance
Coronavirus carers left "in limbo" as Italian region vetoes budget rise
Italian BTP yields rise, moves subdued before month's end