Columbus statue taken down in Camden, New Jersey

PTI | Camden | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 11:40 IST
Columbus statue taken down in Camden, New Jersey
A New Jersey city near Philadelphia has taken down a statue of Christopher Columbus, joining others across the country. The city of Camden released a statement Thursday evening calling the statue in Farnham Parka "controversial symbol" that has "long pained residents of the community." Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

Video from local news outlets showed the statue coming down Thursday night. The city's statement says "a plan to reexamine these outdated symbols of racial division and injustices" is overdue. The majority of Camden residents are people of color.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota, and Boston, where one was decapitated.

