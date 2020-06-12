Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK set to U-turn on EU border checks as virus slams economy

PTI | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:02 IST
UK set to U-turn on EU border checks as virus slams economy

The British government is watering down plans for full border checks on goods coming from the European Union to relieve pressure on businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, UK media reported Friday. The UK left the now-27-nation bloc on January 31, but remains part of its single market for trade and other economic structures during a transition period that lasts until the end of the year.

The two sides are trying to negotiate a free trade deal to kick in after that, but talks have stalled amid wide differences over key issues, from fishing rights to competition rules. The UK insists it won't ask to extend the transition period, even though a two-year extension is permitted under a UK-EU divorce agreement. Many British businesses say that will leave them facing devastating tariffs and red tape.

In February the UK government announced that goods coming from the EU would require inspections and customs declarations. But the Financial Times reported that Michael Gove, the minister in charge of Brexit preparations, will announce a more “pragmatic and flexible” approach to border checks. UK exports to the EU are still likely to face checks entering the bloc, however.

Britain's economy is already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Economic activity shrank by 20.4% in April, the first full month after a nationwide lockdown was introduced to slow the spread of the virus. COVID-19 has also set back British plans to have new customs facilities and border officials in place by the end of this year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and other top officials of the bloc by video call on Monday in a bid to break the impasse in trade talks. The EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, rued the lack of significant progress in discussions and accused the UK of backtracking on the political declaration the sides had agreed upon that lays out their goals.

Asked whether the meeting between Johnson and Von der Leyen would be the occasion to agree on an extension of the transition period, commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie noted that any extension would have to be agreed to by the EU/UK joint committee, which meets Friday. The EU added that negotiations will intensify from the end of June in order to break the deadlock.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: After SL tour postponement, BCCI calls off Zimbabwe trip

The Indian teams August tour of Zimbabwe was on Friday called off by the BCCI owing to the COVID-19 threat, which hasnt allowed national cricketers to even resume training. The development comes a day after Sri Lanka Cricket announced that ...

Hong Kong, China governments reject UK 'interference' and 'biased' criticism

The Hong Kong government and Chinas foreign ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticising Beijings plans for national security legislation, saying it was biased and intervened in internal affairs. The Bri...

UP records 20 more COVID deaths, biggest single-day spike of 528 cases

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and 528 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, officials said. The death toll in the state now is 365 with the coronavirus tally reaching 12,616.Principal Secretary, Hea...

Honda Cars recalls 65,651 units of various models to replace fuel pumps

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Friday said it is recalling 65,651&#160;units of models like Amaze, City and Jazz to replace faulty fuel pumps. The company would voluntarily replace fuel pumps in&#160;the cars, HCIL said in a statement. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020