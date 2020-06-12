Two German policemen suspended for harassing homeless man

Police in eastern Germany have suspended two officers who filmed themselves harassing a homeless man. A 90-second video of Sunday's incident in Bad Belzig, southwest of Berlin, that was uploaded to social media, showed one of the officers shoving the inebriated man and trying to kick him.

Police in Brandenburg state said late Thursday that the two officers face a criminal investigation and disciplinary proceedings, and have been suspended from work. The global debate about police conduct following the death of George Floyd in the United States has prompted scrutiny of several incidents in Germany, too.