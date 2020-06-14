Left Menu
Fnatic, Rogue, SK improve to 2-0 at LEC Summer Split

Fnatic, Rogue and SK Gaming all won for the second time in as many days at the tournament, beating Team Vitality, Misfits Gaming and FC Schalke 04, respectively. The day's other winners were MAD Lions, who beat Excel Esports, and Origen, who topped G2 Esports. The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one.

A trio of teams improved to 2-0 with wins Saturday as play continued at the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Summer Split. Fnatic, Rogue and SK Gaming all won for the second time in as many days at the tournament, beating Team Vitality, Misfits Gaming and FC Schalke 04, respectively. The day's other winners were MAD Lions, who beat Excel Esports, and Origen, who topped G2 Esports.

The eight-week Summer Split regular season features a double round-robin format with all matches best-of-one. Teams will play two matches each weekend save the first and last weekend, during which teams will play three matches. When play concludes Aug. 9, the top six teams in the standings will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the double-elimination postseason bracket will be best-of-five, with dates yet to be announced. The top four teams will reach the winners bracket; the bottom two will play in a losers-bracket opener.

The lower-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will play in the second round of the losers-bracket. The higher-seeded loser of the winners-bracket opening round will get a bye to the third round of the loser's bracket. The top three teams will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The fourth-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Originally scheduled to have three spots in the Worlds, the LEC and the League of Legends Pro League (China) each received an extra slot when Riot Games announced the cancellation of the Mid-Season Invitational in April. On Saturday, Rogue (in 29 minutes) and Fnatic (28 minutes) won on blue, while SK Gaming, MAD Lions and Origen all won on red, with the first two requiring 30 minutes and Origen needing 33. On Friday, the first four winners all played on blue, with only Fnatic winning on red in the day's final match.

Week 1 will wrap up Sunday with five matches: SK Gaming vs. MAD Lions

FC Schalke 04 vs. Rogue Origen vs. Misfits Gaming

G2 Esports vs. Team Vitality Fnatic vs. Excel Esports

League of Legends European Championship Summer Split standings T1. Fnatic, 2-0

T1. Rogue, 2-0 T1. SK Gaming, 2-0

T4. G2 Esports, 1-1 T4. MAD Lions, 1-1

T4. Origen, 1-1 T4. Team Vitality, 1-1

T8. Excel Esports, 0-2 T8. FC Schalke 04, 0-2

T8. Misfits Gaming, 0-2 --Field Level Media

