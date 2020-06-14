Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil has more than 850,000 COVID-19 cases, death toll at over 42,000 - Health Ministry

Brazil now has over 850,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with the country's total COVID-19 death toll standing at over 42,000, according to Health Ministry data, which puts the country's coronavirus mortality rate at five per cent.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 14-06-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 07:49 IST
Brazil has more than 850,000 COVID-19 cases, death toll at over 42,000 - Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], June 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Brazil now has over 850,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with the country's total COVID-19 death toll standing at over 42,000, according to Health Ministry data, which puts the country's coronavirus mortality rate at five per cent. In the past 24 hours, 21,704 new COVID-19 cases and 892 new coronavirus deaths were confirmed in Brazil, Saturday data from the ministry shows. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil is 850,514 while the total death toll is 42,720.

Brazil's coronavirus mortality rate is 5 per cent, according to the health ministry. Over 379,200 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. On Friday, Brazil's health ministry reported 909 new coronavirus deaths and 25,982 new COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Brazil reported more than 30,400 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,239 new fatalities.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed by the United States, which has registered over 115,000 COVID-19 fatalities. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 2 million COVID-19 cases). (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

64 people who got jobs fraudulently in UP Health Dept over 2 decades ago dismissed

Chief Medical Officer of Mirzapur O P Tiwari has dismissed 64 people who had managed to get jobs in the Uttar Pradesh Health Department through fraudulent means over two decades ago. Between 1996 and 1998, the 64 people were appointed on Gr...

Rajnath Singh to hold 'J-K Jan Samvad rally' today

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will hold Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally via video conferencing today. Singh had on Saturday tweeted that he will hold the Jan Samvad rally at 11 am.At the Maharashtra Jan-Samvad rall...

Anupam Kher sends birthday wishes to wife Kirron with heartwarming note, throwback pictures

As actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher rings in her 65th birthday today, her husband Anupam Kher shared heart-warming birthday wishes along with throwback pictures to make the day special. The Hotel Mumbai actor put out an adorable post on ...

Protesters set fire to Wendy's in Atlanta where black man was slain by police

Protesters shut down a major highway in Atlanta on Saturday and set fire to a Wendys restaurant where a black man was shot by police as he tried to escape arrest, an incident caught on video and sure to fuel more nationwide demonstrations. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020