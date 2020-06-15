Left Menu
COVID-19: Bangladesh introduces zoning system amid spike in infections

The tally of infections has also surged to 90,619 after 3,099 new COVID-19 cases were detected during the time,” a health department spokesman said during a routine media briefing.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh on Monday unveiled a three colour zoning system based on the severity of the COVID-19 cases, as the country reported 38 deaths and 3,099 infections in the last 24 hours. The Cabinet Division order for the first time introduced a zoning system identifying areas as "red, yellow and green"zones based on coronavirus prevalence. It said that offices in particular spots of red zones would remain under general holiday until June 30.

Officials familiar with the process said the health authorities in collaboration with municipal bodies, local administrative authorities and law enforcement agencies would chalk up detailed plans to enforce the restrictions particularly in red and yellow zones, allowing limited emergency activities and formulating a standard operating procedure (SOP). They said an official announcement was expected soon but the document they prepared included most parts of Dhaka under the red zone.

"Thirty eight more deaths in the past 24 hours raised the death toll from the pandemic to 1209. The tally of infections has also surged to 90,619 after 3,099 new COVID-19 cases were detected during the time," a health department spokesman said during a routine media briefing. An official of the department preferring anonymity said expanded testing facilities were likely to yield higher fatality figures, while tests are now being carried out at only 58 facilities across the country.

The new government order said that concerned authorities were given extra powers to strictly control people's movement and lifestyle even at neighbourhood and household levels under the Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act 2018. In another order, the government extended closure of all educational institutions till August 6, as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

"All educational institutions will remain close for an extended period until August 6 in view of the situation," Primary and Mass Education Ministry Secretary Akram-Al-Hossain said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that her government has decided to bring the worst-hit areas by coronavirus under lockdown aimed at checking its further spread.

She said that her government is trying its best to make people understand the urgency of maintaining health codes to stem the spread of the virus. Hasina told Parliament that they will take effective measures so that people do not die of starvation and their lives and livelihoods are not affected.

