Left Menu
Development News Edition

Feds: Company provided subpar steel for Navy submarine hulls

For decades, the Navy's leading supplier of high-strength steel for submarines provided subpar metal because one of the company's longtime employees falsified lab results — putting sailors at greater risk in the event of collisions or other impacts, federal prosecutors said in court filings.

PTI | Seattle | Updated: 16-06-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 03:29 IST
Feds: Company provided subpar steel for Navy submarine hulls
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

For decades, the Navy's leading supplier of high-strength steel for submarines provided subpar metal because one of the company's longtime employees falsified lab results — putting sailors at greater risk in the event of collisions or other impacts, federal prosecutors said in court filings. The supplier, Kansas City-based Bradken Inc., paid USD10.9 million as part of a deferred prosecution agreement, the Justice Department said. The company provides steel castings that Navy contractors Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding use to make submarine hulls.

Bradken in 2008 acquired a foundry in Tacoma, Washington, that produced steel castings for the Navy. According to federal prosecutors, Bradken learned in 2017 that the foundry's director of metallurgy had been falsifying the results of strength tests, indicating that the steel was strong enough to meet the Navy's requirements when in fact it was not. The company initially disclosed its findings to the Navy, but then wrongfully suggested that the discrepancies were not the result of fraud; that hindered the Navy's investigation into the scope of the problem as well as its efforts to remediate the risks to its sailors, prosecutors said.

"Bradken placed the Navy's sailors and its operations at risk," Seattle US Attorney Brian Moran said in a news release. "Government contractors must not tolerate fraud within their organizations, and they must be fully forthcoming with the government when they discover it." There is no allegation in the court documents that any submarine parts failed, but Moran said the Navy had incurred increased costs and maintenance to ensure the subs remain seaworthy. The government did not disclose which subs were affected. The foundry's director of metallurgy, Elaine Thomas, 66, of Auburn, Washington, also was charged criminally with one count of major fraud against the United States. Thomas, who worked in various capacities at the lab for 40 years, was due to make an initial appearance in federal court June 30. Her attorney, John Carpenter, declined to comment.

The criminal complaint said investigators were able to compare internal company records with test results Thomas certified. The analysis showed that she fabricated the results of 240 productions of steel, representing nearly half of the castings Bradken produced for the Navy — often toughness tests conducted at negative-100 degrees Fahrenheit, the complaint said. When a special agent with the Department of Defense's Criminal Investigative Service confronted her with falsified results dating back to 1990, she eventually conceded that the results were altered — "Yeah, that looks bad," the complaint quoted her as saying. She said she may have done it because she believed it was "a stupid requirement" that the test be conducted at such a cold temperature, the complaint said.

Investigators said the fraud came to light when a metallurgist being groomed to replace Thomas upon her planned 2017 retirement noticed some suspicious results. The company said it immediately fired Thomas. "While the company acknowledges that it failed to discover and disclose the full scope of the issue during the initial stages of the investigation, the Government has recognised Bradken's cooperation over the last eighteen months to be exceptional," the company said in an emailed statement. "Bradken has a long history of proudly serving its clients, and this incident is not representative of our organization. We deeply regret that a trusted employee engaged in this conduct." Bradken agreed to take steps that include increased oversight over the lab, fraud protections and changes to the foundry's management team. If Bradken complies with the requirements outlined in the deferred prosecution agreement, the government will dismiss the criminal fraud charge against it after three years.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. to pull some troops from Germany over NATO spending feud

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany to 25,000, faulting the close U.S. ally for failing to meet NATOs defense spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of America on trade. The r...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says military will not remove elected president

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that the countrys military would not obey any order to remove an elected president, deepening a war of words with the judicial branch that has led to fears of threats to democracy in the cou...

New York City police disband rough street unit amid pressure for reform

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit, a move aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies, part of a nationwide push for policing reforms following the killing of George Floyd. In a ...

Trump to sign police reform executive order on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday that will seek to improve how police officers treat African Americans and others by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources, administration officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020