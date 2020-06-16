Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockenssin becomes home to "US Tallest" statue of Hindu deity Hanuman

Carefully crafted in India and widely worshipped in the United States, a towering statue of Hanuman was installed on Monday in the city of Hockessin- making it the country's tallest Hanuman statue.

ANI | Hockessin (Delaware) | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:25 IST
Hockenssin becomes home to "US Tallest" statue of Hindu deity Hanuman
US' tallest Hanuman statue that was installed on Monday in the city of Hockenssin.. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj Carefully crafted in India and widely worshipped in the United States, a towering statue of Hanuman was installed on Monday in the city of Hockessin- making it the country's tallest Hanuman statue.

Costing more than a whopping $100,000 for construction and logistics, Standing 25 feet tall and weighing more than 30,000 kg, this handcrafted statue has been chiselled from a single block of black granite in Warangal, a small town in southern India. The statue has been handcrafted by a number of artisans or Shilpils, who specialized in the skill and It took more than a dozen of them working full-time for more than a year to carve out the installation.

Donning bright orange shirts that read, "The Hanuman Project," more than 300 families, temple devotees and resident priest organized the ten-day-long Sthapana or installation ritual. Back in January, the 25 feet tall installation Travelled from Hyderabad to New York by ship, and then by flatbed truck to Delaware, to the state's largest Hindu temple. For the purification of the Moorty, after it arrived Nagraj Bhattar, a priest from Bangalore who has been with the Hindu Temple of Delaware performed several rituals including purification of the deity with rice grains, water and flowers beds.

The priest and the devotees then performed the Puja for a Devine intervention at a time when COVID derailed so many lives. ' "We all believe that with the moorty coming to Delaware, lord Hanuman will bring all the good things like he bought the Sanjeevani. So that was the main central focus for all devotees and the priest," Bhattar told ANI.

Once the statue was unveiled American Senator Chris Coons, New Castle County executive Matt Myer and Lt Governor of Delaware Bethany Hall-Long also stopped by to support the Indian community and seeks blessing at the Hindu Temple. The president of the Hindu Temple of Delaware association, Patibanda Sarma, says the statue was supposed to be celebrated by thousands of devotees. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there weren't many gatherings of the public during the installation ceremonies, he added.

In an interview to ANI, Sarma thanked everyone who made this happen with a special mention to those people of all faiths who worked tirelessly to make it happen. "It is a big tribute to all the people who handled the idol, we have been very fortunate, I must say whenever we have any contract, whether it is crane operators to lift or concrete operators to install. I am not exaggerating they take more than more care than we do ourselves very careful about handling the statue, and being respectful that's more important," he added.

Sarma says the next step after the installation is to invite the Hindu community to come In batches and offer their prayers to the almighty and in the days to come the statue will be open to people of all faiths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Moderate quake hits Pakistan's KPK

An earthquake measuring 5.7 hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, officials saidNo loss of life or property damage was reported. The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Swat, Dir Lower and Upper, Shangla, Sw...

UP Cabinet approves panel for welfare of workers

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has given its nod to set up a commission for the welfare of workers, said state minister Sidharth Nath Singh here on Tuesday. The minister said the proposal was approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Ch...

EU member states agree specs for coronavirus app interoperability

European Union member states have agreed technical standards for interoperability between smartphone apps that track the risk of coronavirus infections, a step that could help revive travel and tourism, the blocs Commission said on Tuesday....

China says asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs

Chinas foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate pests found in shipments of logs, spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.The move coincides with strained relations between China and Canada since the arre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020