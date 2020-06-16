Left Menu
Development News Edition

US pilot in fighter jet crash named; cause unclear

The fighter pilot who died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified as 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday. The cause of the F-15C Eagle crash is under investigation. Allen, who was from northern Utah, had been based with the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force's Lakenheath base since February of this year.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:22 IST
US pilot in fighter jet crash named; cause unclear
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The fighter pilot who died after crashing off the coast of northern England has been identified as 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday. Allen, 27, died in a routine training accident that took place at 9:40 a.m. Monday. The cause of the F-15C Eagle crash is under investigation.

Allen, who was from northern Utah, had been based on the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force's Lakenheath base since February of this year. He was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander.

"The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.'' Allen is survived by his wife and his parents.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico is temporarily suspending its program that sends workers to jobs in Canadas agricultural sector as it reviews Canadian health policies and procedures, according to a CNN report on Tuesday affirmed to Reuters by a Mexico foreign minis...

SC agrees to hear plea for direction to Goa assembly Speaker to decide disqualification petition

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide within one month the disqualification petition against 10 MLAs, including three incumbent ministers, who had joined the BJP in July las...

Ukraine president's wife hospitalized with virus

The wife of Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been hospitalized with double pneumonia after contracting the new coronavirus, joining the ranks of several first ladies around the world who got infected with COVID-19 earlier this ye...

MSF closes Kabul programme after May maternity hospital attack

Doctors Without Borders said it closed its operation on Tuesday in Kabul, ending years long work to support a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital. The closure came a month after a horrific attack at the facility killed 24 people, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020