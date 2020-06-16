Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesting French hospital workers demand better pay

Hospital workers rallied in cities around France on Tuesday to demand better pay and more investment in the country's public hospital system, and police fired tear gas at troublemakers on the sidelines of the protest march in Paris.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:48 IST
Protesting French hospital workers demand better pay
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hospital workers rallied in cities around France on Tuesday to demand better pay and more investment in the country's public hospital system, and police fired tear gas at troublemakers on the sidelines of the protest march in Paris. Although French hospitals are considered to be among the world's best, they struggled to handle a rush of COVID-19 patients after years of cost cuts. France has reported nearly 30,000 coronavirus-related deaths, the fifth-highest pandemic death toll worldwide, and the country's hospitals have treated more than 100,000 people with the virus.

In Paris, thousands of demonstrators, many wearing white medical coats, marched peacefully through the Left Bank. As the crowd reached the gold-domed Invalides monument, a few protesters threw paving stones, police fired tear gas and a fire sent black smoke rising over the neighborhood. The hospital labor unions that led the protest denounced the aggressive behavior. Peaceful protests were held in the southern city of Marseille and other sites around France.

Even before the coronavirus crisis, the protest organizers criticized the government's policy of "austerity" that they say reduced resources to bare bones. They are calling for increased wages and a freeze on hospital closures and service reductions. The government is negotiating with medical representatives after President Emmanuel Macron promised reforms.

French nurses and doctors faced off with Macron at a leading Paris hospital last month, demanding a rethink of a once-renowned public health system that quickly became overwhelmed by tens of thousands of virus patients. As the virus raced across France in March and saturated several hospitals, Macron deployed the armed forces to build the country's first peacetime field hospital and to move patients and doctors around in military transport jets and specially fitted high-speed trains.

The issue of stretched hospitals predates the virus crisis. Emergency room workers held strikes and protests for months last year demanding more hiring and funding after years of job losses..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh face-off: China tried to unilaterally change status quo in region, says MEA

India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs said b...

Increase in COVID-19 cases: Karnataka Govt to scale up testing

With increasing number of COVID- 19 infections in the state, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to scale up testing and extensively test those who are vulnerable. Due to an increase in cases in the last two weeks, the government is...

Beijing becomes 'no-go-zone' as COVID-19 cases jump to 106

Beijing on Tuesday became a no-go-zone as many provincial cities raised alerts on travel to the Chinese capital which scaled up its emergency response and mass testing following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases that reached 106. Beij...

KT Rama Rao reviews progress of T-Fiber project in Telangana

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that digital infrastructure is proving to be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19. Urging the T-Fiber team to ensure the entire project work is completed within 10 months, the minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020