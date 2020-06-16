Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISI briefs Pak's top military leadership about situation on LoC

Pakistan's spy agency - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) - on Tuesday briefed the country's top military leadership about the situation on the Line of Control."Comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on the situation of LoC," according to the army. The top level huddle of the armed forces coincided with the reports of violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:34 IST
ISI briefs Pak's top military leadership about situation on LoC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's spy agency - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) - on Tuesday briefed the country's top military leadership about the situation on the Line of Control. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the ISI headquarters in Islamabad.

ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid briefed them on the regional security situation. "Comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on the situation of LoC," according to the army.

The top level huddle of the armed forces coincided with the reports of violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. The ISI is Pakistan's powerful spy agency. In 1950, it was officially given the task of safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Did elite David Boies law firm get a pandemic bailout? It's a secret

When the U.S. government announced a multibillion-dollar bailout of struggling small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, one of the top U.S. law firms sensed an opportunity. Leaders of the high-profile firm founded by David Boies circ...

China says asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs

Chinas foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate pests found in shipments of logs, spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.The move coincides with strained relations between China and Canada since the arre...

Las Vegas will host 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next January, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Pro Bowl has been held the past four years at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will be hosted by the Las Vegas Ra...

Elephant dies in West Bengal after coming in contact with live wire

An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire, illegally connected to a nearby power source near Marakhata beat in Alipurduar district on Tuesday, a top forest official said. The 40-year old adult makhna male elephant without ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020