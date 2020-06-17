Left Menu
Development News Edition

France sends police reinforcements to Dijon to quell unrest

That led to multiple days of reprisals, he told reporters in Dijon. After tensions continued through the weekend, the interior minister ordered police reinforcements to the area and announced Monday that the government would take over management of the situation.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 01:21 IST
France sends police reinforcements to Dijon to quell unrest
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The French government sent police reinforcements and a top official to the Dijon region Tuesday to quell four nights of unusually violent clashes between rival groups that have left at least 10 injured and cars burned and rattled the community. The reasons for the unrest are under investigation, but local officials say it appears linked to the drug trade and tensions between members of France's Chechen community and other groups.

Similar clashes erupted in the Mediterranean city of Nice in recent days, which the mayor attributed to tensions over drug territory between local Chechen residents and their rivals. Four people were reported injured there. The unrest in Dijon's Gresilles neighborhood apparently began last week after a teenager from France's Chechen community was attacked by local residents, according to junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez. That led to multiple days of reprisals, he told reporters in Dijon.

After tensions continued through the weekend, the interior minister ordered police reinforcements to the area and announced Monday that the government would take over management of the situation. Images from BFM television showed two cars and several garbage cans on fire Monday, black smoke rising over a leafy neighborhood of low-rise apartment buildings. Young people wearing hoods and masks carried metal bars or bats as they roamed the area, and a makeshift gasoline bomb in a plastic bottle lay on the pavement.

A police helicopter circled overhead, and a dozen police vans lined a nearby street as firefighters sought to douse the scattered blazes. People looking out from nearby balconies covered their mouths from the smoke. The local administration says at least 10 people have been injured so far. Nunez said some participants brandished firearms, which are relatively rare in such situations in France.

Unidentified local residents told BFM they felt abandoned by police over the weekend and so had to take matters in their own hands. After the government sent reinforcements, Nunez visited the area to show government support for the population and insisted that "no one should carry out justice themselves." "At a time when we ... talk of violent police, racist police, the (officers) proved they are the guarantors of our republican order," he said. He said the national reinforcements would remain in the area "as much time as necessary." Graffiti on a nearby shopfront read "Long Live Putin," in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military fought Chechen militants in two wars in the 1990s and early 2000s. France offered asylum to many Chechens at the time, and there are now Chechen communities scattered around France.

The unrest comes amid tensions between French police and the government. Amid protests around France over racial injustice and police brutality, the government said last week it would ban police from using chokeholds to subdue people. But the government backed down Monday after police themselves protested. France is experimenting with expanding the use of stun guns as a potential alternative.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

New Mexico man charged in shooting after militia clash

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said on Tuesday they arrested a former City Council candidate and charged him with shooting and critically wounding a protester seeking the removal of a statue of a Spanish conquistador. Steven Baca, 31, w...

PG&E pleads guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in California wildfire

Pacific Gas Electric pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a devastating 2018 wildfire in Northern California touched off by the utility companys power lines. The guilty plea, part of an agreement...

Russia's Putin protected from coronavirus by disinfection tunnel -RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the novel coronavirus by a special disinfection tunnel that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow must pass through, the state-controlled RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. The spe...

Bullet riddled body of missing Sindhi political activist found outside hospital in Karachi

A bullet-riddled and tortured body found dumped in front of Jinnah Hospital in Karachi has been identified as that of political worker Niaz Lashari, according to World Sindh Congress WSC. Lashari, associated with the Sindhi national movemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020