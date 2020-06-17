Left Menu
UN chief expresses concern over violent India-China border clashes, urges 'maximum retraint'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern on the reports of violent clashes between India and China on Line of Actual Control and urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 01:45 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Image Credit: ANI

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern on the reports of violent clashes between India and China on Line of Actual Control and urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint. "We are concerned about reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint. We take positive note of reports that the two countries have engaged to deescalate the situation," said Eri Kaneko, Associate Spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During the violent faceoff, the External Affairs Ministry said both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galway Valley. While at least 20 Indians soldiers were killed, 43 casualties have also been reported from the Chinese side.

The faceoff happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday. Indian and Chinese troops later disengaged at Galwan area.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri met in Beijing, sources said earlier in the day. (ANI)

