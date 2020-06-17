Left Menu
Development News Edition

N.Korea rejects South's offer of envoys, vows to redeploy troops to border

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 07:26 IST
N.Korea rejects South's offer of envoys, vows to redeploy troops to border

North Korea on Wednesday rejected South Korea's offer to send special envoys to ease escalating tensions over defector activity and stalled reconciliation efforts, vowing to redeploy troops to demilitarised border units. The announcements made by state media agency KCNA came a day after North Korea blew up a joint liaison office set up in a border town as part of a 2018 peace agreement by the two countries' leaders.

Any moves to invalidate cross-border peace deals pose a major setback to South Korea's President Moon Jae-in's efforts to foster more lasting reconciliation with the North. They could also complicate efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump, already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism protests, to persuade Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and missile programmes.

On Monday, Moon offered to send his national security adviser Chung Eui-yong and spy chief Suh Hoon as special envoys, KCNA said. But Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior ruling party official, "flatly rejected the tactless and sinister proposal". "The solution to the present crisis between the North and the South caused by the incompetence and irresponsibility of the South Korean authorities is impossible and it can be terminated only when proper price is paid," KCNA said.

There was no immediate comment from Moon's office. North Korea's Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Workers' Party's official newspaper, published six high resolution photos showing the liaison office before and after its demolition, alongside a series of KCNA articles and commentaries criticising South Korea.

"Ominous prelude to total catastrophe of North-South relations," one of the articles was headlined, referring to the office's destruction. Kim Yo Jong also harshly criticised Moon in another KCNA statement, saying he had failed to implement any of the 2018 pacts and "put his neck into the noose of pro-U.S. flunkeyism".

Moon offered to play a mediator role between Trump and Kim Jong Un as they pulled back from trading threats and insults in 2017, leading to a series of meetings in 2018 and 2019 that were high on symbolism but which failed to achieve a breakthrough on denuclearisation. In Monday's speech, which marked the 20th anniversary of the first inter-Korean summit, Moon expressed regret that North Korea-U.S. and inter-Korean relations have not made progress as hoped but asked Pyongyang to maintain peace deals and return to dialogue.

"In the eyes of the Kims, Moon's administration gave too much of false hope that it would defy U.S. pressure to move their relations forward," said Chun Yung-woo, a former South Korean nuclear envoy. "But after two years, what they have left is a failed summit with Trump and no progress whatsoever on inter-Korean economic cooperation."

RE-ARMING BORDER In a separate KCNA dispatch on Wednesday, a spokesman for the General Staff of the (North) Korean People's Army (KPA) said it would dispatch troops to Mount Kumgang and Kaesong near the border, where the two Koreas had carried out joint economic projects in the past.

Moon and Kim Jong Un agreed to "first normalise" the two business initiatives at their third summit in 2018 but they have made little headway as denuclearisation negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have stalled. The KPA spokesman also said police posts that had been withdrawn from the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) will be reinstalled, while artillery units near the western sea border, where defectors frequently send propaganda leaflets, will be reinforced and stand by on "top class combat duty" readiness posture.

The North will also restart sending anti-Seoul leaflets across the border, he added. Seoul's defence ministry has urged North Korea to abide by a 2018 inter-Korean military pact, under which both sides vowed to cease "all hostile acts" and dismantled a number of structures along the DMZ.

Jang Kum Chol, director of North Korea's United Front Department in charge of cross-border affairs, said the North will never have talks or exchanges in the future with South Korean authorities "who evoke only disgust and nasty feelings". "It is our stand that we had better regard everything that happened between the North and the South as an empty dream," he said, according to KCNA.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Australia accuses China and Russia of virus disinformation

China and Russia were using the heightened anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic to undermine Western democracies by spreading disinformation online, Australias foreign minister said. The disinformation contributed to a climate of fear an...

NZ military to oversee quarantine facilities after new COVID-19 case

New Zealand on Wednesday said the defence force will now oversee the countrys quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country. New Zealand on Tuesday l...

Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthans Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection. A video of the incident has been posted on s...

Mutineers brimming with confidence after weekend win

With opportunities dwindling to climb in the Call of Duty League regular-season standings while at the same time sending a message to the rest of field, its hard to envision a better weekend than the one the Florida Mutineers just experienc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020