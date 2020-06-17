Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea to tighten property curbs as home prices surge

In addition to Seoul, pockets of Gyeonggi-do province surrounding the capital would be designated as "speculative zones" subject to tougher borrowing rules including a mortgage ban on properties valued over 1.5 billion won ($1.23 million). The government also said it would increase capital gains tax and other taxes on property ownership by corporations to rein in speculative investments, as leveraged buying by big companies is increasingly blamed for stoking a housing bubble.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 08:52 IST
S.Korea to tighten property curbs as home prices surge

South Korea said on Wednesday it will further tighten mortgage rules and apply property market curbs to additional areas outside the capital Seoul to tackle surging home prices in the metropolitan area. In addition to Seoul, pockets of Gyeonggi-do province surrounding the capital would be designated as "speculative zones" subject to tougher borrowing rules including a mortgage ban on properties valued over 1.5 billion won ($1.23 million).

The government also said it would increase capital gains tax and other taxes on property ownership by corporations to rein in speculative investments, as leveraged buying by big companies is increasingly blamed for stoking a housing bubble. The government of President Moon Jae-in has introduced a raft of measures to cool property price rises since he took office in May 2017 amid a buying frenzy in the overcrowded capital region.

"Under the current administration, property market rules are going only one way, and that's tougher lending rules and higher levies. Those with enough cash won't have much problem, but those who need to borrow to buy homes will," said an analyst at the Korea Appraisal Board. "The local market may pause from speculative investments for a while, as there are some excessively heavy restrictions (in Wednesday's announcement) especially with purchasing rights of apartments under construction."

The median apartment price in Seoul was 920 million won ($759,873) as of May, having increased every month so far this year through the course of the coronavirus outbreak. They are up about 52% since Moon took office in 2017. The median in pockets of Gyeonggi-do province was 379.6 million won, according to data from KB Bank. ($1 = 1,217.2900 won)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortars and other weapons, said Indian Army on Wednesday.The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan started in the late evening of June 16, according to Chinar ...

Kazakh lower house speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature said on Wednesday. The speaker, Nurlan Nigmatulin, met Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov last we...

Guardiola raises injury concerns ahead of EPL restart

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a lot of injuries when the Premier League resumes after a 100-day shutdown and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal. The top English clubs are resuming play after as li...

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020