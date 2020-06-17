Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian military stores orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up-sources

Pernod Ricard and Diageo, two of the world's biggest spirit makers, have stopped receiving orders for their imported brands from India's defence canteen stores where they were sold at concessional prices, industry sources told Reuters.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 11:47 IST
Indian military stores orders for Pernod, Diageo dry up-sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Diageo_News)

Pernod Ricard and Diageo, two of the world's biggest spirit makers, have stopped receiving orders for their imported brands from India's defense canteen stores where they were sold at concessional prices, industry sources told Reuters. The move is seen as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vocal for local" campaign in which he has called for the promotion of indigenous products to make India self-reliant during the coronavirus pandemic, a government measure that critics have called protectionist and against foreign businesses.

India's defense canteens provide access to both local and imported products such as liquor and electronics at less-than-market rates to soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families. But Pernod Ricard India, whose brands include Chivas and Glenlivet scotch whiskey, received no orders in May for imported spirits, compared with average monthly orders of 4,500-5,000 cases by defense stores, one source said. One case typically holds six, nine, or 12 bottles of liquor.

Diageo India too has not received any orders since May for its imported brands such as the popular Johnnie Walker Black Label whiskey and Talisker single malt, a second source said. Pernod Ricard declined to comment and Diageo did not respond to queries. The defense ministry did not respond.

While no written order has been issued, a senior government official said a formal decision in the matter was imminent. "We want to encourage indigenous products ... with the PM's campaign, it gets more priority," said the official.

A bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label costs 3,600 rupees ($47) in Maharashtra state's defense canteens, a third lower than the 5,500 rupees ($72) retail customers pay there. "Drinking scotch has become a habit, this move is going to hurt our pockets," said a retired Indian army officer who said he purchases five scotch bottles each month for himself and his family.

While imported liquor sales at defense stores generate only about $17 million in annual sales, the channel generates regular demand for top foreign brands. The canteens sell about $450 million worth of liquor each year, mostly Indian-made beer, whiskey, rum, and other spirits, industry sources said. A formal order to restrict purchases of imported liquor by defense stores will signal an unfriendly business environment, and will be "protectionism when there is nothing to protect," said an executive working at a foreign liquor company in India.

"You can't make scotch in India," said the executive. In May and June, the defense ministry asked liquor firms to provide details of their brands, the country where they are manufactured and details of imported ingredients used.

The ministry had also sought similar answers from other non-liquor firms, the sources said, but it was not immediately clear which other orders had been halted.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Culinary Culture Launches #MeriMAAsterChef Contest on Instagram

A contest designed to celebrate Indian mothers and their delicious recipes Cash prizes of INR 1,00,000 INR 50,000 and INR 25,000 up for grabs MUMBAI, June 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Culinary Culture, Indias leading culinary platform, has...

Jimmy Kimmel to host 2020 Emmy awards

Popular TV presenter Jimmy Kimmel is set to emcee the Primetime Emmy awards once again. Kimmel, who serves as host and executive producer of the late night show&#160;Jimmy Kimmel, Live, had previously emceed the&#160;64th and 68th editions ...

China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash: Sources citing US intelligence reports

The Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties during the violent clash with the Indian military in eastern Ladakhs Galwan Valley, official sources said on Wednesday quoting US intelligence reports. The figure could be a combination of the total n...

C'garh CM writes to Gadkari, seeks completion of NH projects

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested the Centre to expedite the work of under-construction national highways in the state, officials said on Wednesday. In a letter to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020