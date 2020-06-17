Left Menu
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:56 IST
Chinese FM speaks to Jaishankar
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which he emphasized that both sides should strengthen communication and coordination to resolve their differences to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border area. The telephonic conversation between the two ministers came after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

Wang said the two sides should follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and strengthen the communication and coordination on the proper handling of the border situation through the existing channels so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border area, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The two sides agreed to deal fairly with the serious events caused by the conflict in the Galwan Valley, jointly abide by the consensus reached at the military-level meetings between the two sides, cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible, and maintain peace and tranquility in the border area in accordance with the agreement reached so far between the two countries, the statement said. India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement arrived at earlier at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

