Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK says it aims to join Trans-Pacific free trading group

"Today we’re announcing our intent to pursue accession to CPTPP, one of the world’s largest free trading areas," Trade Secretary Liz Truss said. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a free trade agreement that links Canada and 10 other countries such as Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:26 IST
UK says it aims to join Trans-Pacific free trading group
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The United Kingdom announced on Wednesday it would pursue accession to a revamped version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. "Today we're announcing our intent to pursue accession to CPTPP, one of the world's largest free trading areas," Trade Secretary Liz Truss said.

The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a free trade agreement that links Canada and 10 other countries such as Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. Once fully implemented, the 11 countries will form a trading bloc representing 495 million consumers and 13.5% of global GDP, according to the Canadian government.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

$1.7 billion needed to limit threat of hunger brought on by COVID-19 in Africa: IRC

New analysis from the International Rescue Committee IRC estimates the cost of living for refugees and vulnerable populations in COVID-hit countries like Yemen, Afghanistan, and Somalia in conflict-affected countries, a cash boost of 1.7 bi...

Cinnamon rolls to the rescue in New York's COVID-19 lockdown

When coronavirus locked down New York, opera singer Claire Kuttler turned to her favorite pastime, baking.Its just been one of the things keeping me kind of grounded and happy during this time of so much uncertainty, said Kuttler, 35, while...

Bhullar, Shubhankar, Kapil Dev to feature in COVID-19 charity golf event on July 11

Top Indian golfers like Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma as well as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will be seen in action during the Champions for a Cause-Charity Golf Match, which aims to raise Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 relief, here on...

Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi, Rajnath Singh for 'silence' on clashes along India-China border

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dubbed as seditious and anti- people, the silence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the violent clashes along the India-China border. His comments d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020