India, China should exercise restraint, engage in de-escalation: EU

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday urged India and China to show restraint and engage in military de-escalation and continue holding dialogue after a violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley between troops of the two sides. "In light of recent worrying developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, we encourage both sides to show restraint and to engage in military de-escalation, as well as to continue the dialogue," Virginie Battu-Henriksson, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said in a statement.

"This is crucial for building trust and reaching a peaceful solution which is essential to preserving peace and stability in the region," the spokesperson added. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, were killed in the violent face-off. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar conveyed a clear and unequivocal tough message to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties." In a strong message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier today that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

India had said on Tuesday the violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in the Galwan Valley.