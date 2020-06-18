Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 06:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 06:31 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Pensions superfunds given go-ahead in 'tough' security regime https://on.ft.com/3daSGv7 - Oxford college votes to start work on removing Rhodes statue https://on.ft.com/37KU1HR

- Taylor Wimpey to raise 500 million pounds for land buying offensive https://on.ft.com/2N6PO7R - Johnson under fire after spending 900,000 pounds on jet https://on.ft.com/3ddAVLJ

Overview - The Pensions Regulator has approved a contentious system that will give companies a new way to offload the promises they have made to retirees and will allow several defined benefit schemes to be collected together into so-called pensions superfunds.

- Governing body of Oriel College, that has faced long-running protests over its statue of Cecil Rhodes said on Wednesday it wanted to take the monument down, in a significant victory for campaigners seeking to remove images of colonialists from UK public spaces. - One of UK's largest housebuilders Taylor Wimpey is tapping investors for 500 million pounds ($627.75 million) to spend on land, claiming that coronavirus has pushed down prices and created opportunities and also announced it would return any money it had received as part of the government's furlough scheme.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticised for spending 900,000 pounds on a red, white and blue paint job for the prime minister's aircraft- RAF Voyager jet, part of his efforts to promote Britain after Brexit. ($1 = 0.7965 pounds)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

