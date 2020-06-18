China, Russia present most immediate, serious threats to US space operations: Pentagon

China and Russia present the most immediate and serious threats to the US space operations, the Pentagon has said, alleging that the two countries have weaponised space as a way to deter and counter a possible American intervention during a regional military conflict. The Pentagon unveiled a new Defence Space Strategy on Wednesday which is designed to maintain US military superiority in space amid growing counter-space efforts in Russia and China.

"China and Russia present the most immediate and serious threats to US space operations, although threats from North Korea and Iran are also growing. Chinese and Russian strategic intentions and capabilities present urgent and enduring threats to the ability of the Department to achieve its desired conditions in space,” the Pentagon said. The Pentagon said that concurrently, their use of space is expanding significantly. Both countries consider space access and denial as critical components of their national and military strategies. "Specifically, Chinese and Russian military doctrines indicate that they view space as important to modern warfare and consider the use of counterspace capabilities as a means for reducing the US, allied, and partner military effectiveness and for winning future wars,” it said.

In its report, the Pentagon alleged that China and Russia have weaponised space as a way to deter and counter a possible US intervention during a regional military conflict. “Chinese and Russian strategic intentions and capabilities present urgent and enduring threats to the ability of the Department to achieve its desired conditions in space,” it said.

The Defence Department released the updated space strategy that replaces the 2011 document issued by the Obama administration. “The Defence Space Strategy is the next step to ensure space superiority and to secure the Nation’s vital interests in space now and in the future,” said Secretary of Defense, Mark T Esper.

The US desires a secure, stable, and accessible space domain that underpins its Nation’s security, prosperity, and scientific achievement. “However, our adversaries have made space a warfighting domain and we have to implement enterprise-wide changes to policies, strategies, operations, investments, capabilities, and expertise for this new strategic environment. This strategy identifies a phased approach on how we are going to achieve the desired conditions in space over the next 10 years,” Esper said.

According to the Pentagon, the Defence Space Strategy will advance space power through the pursuit of three objectives: Maintain Space Superiority; Provide Space Support to National, Joint, and Combined Operations; and Ensure Space Stability..