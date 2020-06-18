Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Palestinian lives matter': Killing of autistic man by Israeli police draws George Floyd parallels

The Israeli rights group B'Tselem says that of the 133 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in 2019, 56 "were not taking part in hostilities" and 28 were minors. Salem Barahmeh, a Palestinian rights advocate in the West Bank city of Ramallah, said he believed Israeli police officers might be lightly punished for Halaq's death.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:33 IST
'Palestinian lives matter': Killing of autistic man by Israeli police draws George Floyd parallels

The killing of an autistic Palestinian by Israeli police has sparked protests by both Palestinians and Israelis, drawing comparisons with the death of African-American George Floyd in the United States.

Iyad al-Halaq, 32, was on his way to volunteer at a special needs school in Jerusalem's Old City on May 30 when police chased him and shot him dead, suspecting him of carrying a weapon. "The boy surrendered and he lay on the ground like a baby in his mother's womb," Kheiry al-Halaq said of his son, whom police said was found to be unarmed.

"They shed the blood of an innocent young man who did not experience much from this life ... he was one of God's weakest creatures," his mother, Rana al-Halaq, said from her son's bedroom, surrounded by his possessions and a poster of him. Police are investigating the shooting and two officers have given testimony, a police spokesman said.

Both Floyd, 46, and Halaq were from communities that often complain of police brutality and racism. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him on May 25. He was unarmed and his death has led to protests around the world.

Demonstrations for Halaq have been held in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, where protesters lit candles and chanted "Palestinian lives matter", in what they called an act of solidarity with African-Americans. Palestinian artist Taqi Spateen has painted murals of Floyd and Halaq on a concrete wall Israel built through parts of the West Bank. The painting of Halaq is captioned, in English: "Not only Floyd. Iyad Hallaq too".

"Both men were killed by the arrogance of racism," Spateen said. Halaq's killing drew condolences from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called it a "tragedy".

Palestinians have long complained of heavy-handed tactics by police and troops using lethal force in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli rights group B'Tselem says that of the 133 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in 2019, 56 "were not taking part in hostilities" and 28 were minors.

Salem Barahmeh, a Palestinian rights advocate in the West Bank city of Ramallah, said he believed Israeli police officers might be lightly punished for Halaq's death. "But a proper charge? I don't have much hope," he said. "It won't be the justice that Iyad al-Halaq deserves."

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Pressure mounts on Sarri before Serie A even restarts

Serie A has not even restarted following the coronavirus stoppage, yet pressure is already mounting on Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri following his sides failure to win the Coppa Italia. Italys knockout competition was used as a prelude to t...

"Why majority of victims are from a particular community

The Telangana High Court has asked why majority of the victims of alleged police excesses during the lockdown were from a particular community, even as it observed that the counter affidavit filed by police in one of the pleas on their high...

CBI books agro company directors for over Rs 398 crore bank fraud

The CBI has booked Jagat Agro Commodities and its directors Sant Lal Aggarwal and Sudha Pawa among others for alleged bank fraud of over Rs 398 crore in a State Bank of India led consortium, officials said ThursdayThe agency also recently c...

India's election to UNSC shows goodwill country enjoys in world community: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed delight over Indias unopposed election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, saying it reflected the goodwill enjoyed by New Delhi. Delighted that India is elected unoppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020