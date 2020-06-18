Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four top JuD leaders sentenced for terror financing in Pakistan

Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and JuD chief Saeed. “The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore handed down sentences to JuD and Lashkar-e-Taiaba (LeT) leaders -- Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Aziz, Abdul Rehman Makki and Abdus Salam -- for terrorism financing after indicting them on Jun 9,” a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said in a statement.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:25 IST
Four top JuD leaders sentenced for terror financing in Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday sentenced up to five years four top leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and close aides of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in a terror-financing case. Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yayha Aziz and Abdul Salam were indicted on June 9.

Iqbal and Aziz were sentenced to five years in prison while Makki and Salam to one-year each. Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and JuD chief Saeed.

“The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore handed down sentences to JuD and Lashkar-e-Taiaba (LeT) leaders -- Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Aziz, Abdul Rehman Makki and Abdus Salam -- for terrorism financing after indicting them on Jun 9,” a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said in a statement. The ATC also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the four convicts failing which they will have to undergo six more months in prison. The four suspects have been convicted under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. “The court found the JuD/LeT leaders guilty of the offence of terrorism financing. They had been collecting funds and unlawfully financing Proscribed Organisation LeT. The court has also ordered the confiscation of assets made from funds collected through terrorism financing,” the CTD said.

All the four convicts had pleaded “not guilty” and chose to contest the verdict. The court announced the verdict after the prosecution presented witnesses and relevant evidence against them.

Three convicts -- Iqbal, Aziz and Salam -- are also UN Designated Persons involved in terrorism financing. “Their conviction will play a major role in checking terrorism financing in Pakistan,” the CTD said.

Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, was arrested on July 17, 2019 and is lodged at the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail here. Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US named Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice. He was listed as a terrorist under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008. In February, Lahore's anti-terrorism court sentenced Saeed and his close aide Zafar Iqbal to five and a half years each and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 in each case.

A total of 11 years sentence will run concurrently. The crackdown on Saeed's outfit last year followed a warning by the international terror financing watchdog to Pakistan to deliver on its commitments to curb terror financing and money laundering.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Two-day curfew in Haryana's Kurukshetra from Friday

The Kurukshetra administration has decided to impose a two-day curfew from Friday to prevent peoples gathering at the citys holy pools during the solar eclipse on June 21. District Magistrate Dhirendra Khadgata said the step is being taken ...

COVID-19 has highlighted the need to have robust healthcare system: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of a robust healthcare system and self-sufficiency. He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of political parties...

Chinese smartphone makers tweak strategy to project products as Indian brands

Chinese handset makers who command around 70 per cent of the market share in India are projecting themselves as Indian brands and selling made-in- India products to ward off any possible backlash on their sales after the Galwan violence. Ko...

India should not depend on China now: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said India should no longer depend on China and instead focus on research and innovation to ramp up domestic manufacturing. The minister also said the government is working on formulating a new polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020