Nepal's President signs bill to redraw map incorporating 3 Indian areas

India has already termed as "untenable" the "artificial enlargement" of the territorial claims by Nepal after its lower house of Parliament on Saturday unanimously approved the new political map of the country featuring Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas which India maintains belong to it.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday signed a Constitution amendment bill to update the country's new political map which incorporated three strategically important Indian areas, hours after the Parliament approved it, a move that could severely hit the bilateral ties with New Delhi. India has already termed as "untenable" the "artificial enlargement" of the territorial claims by Nepal after its lower house of Parliament on Saturday unanimously approved the new political map of the country featuring Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas which India maintains belong to it. Nepal last month released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over the strategically important areas, more than six months after India published a new map in November 2019.

The bill was authenticated by President Bhandari on Thursday afternoon as per the constitutional provision, according to a notice issued by her office. Earlier in the day, the National Assembly, or the upper house of the Nepalese parliament, unanimously passed the Constitution amendment bill providing for the inclusion of the country's new political map in its national emblem. The bill to amend the Constitution to update the new map was tabled in the National Assembly, the upper house on Sunday, a day after the House of Representatives unanimously endorsed it. All 57 members of the National Assembly, who were present on the occasion, voted in favour of the amendment bill. "There was no voting against the bill and none of the members voted for the neutral category as well," National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Timilsina said.

The Cabinet had endorsed the new political map on May 18. On Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, replying to the queries on the passing of the bill by the lower house, in New Delhi said: "This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical fact or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues." The India-Nepal bilateral ties came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory. India has sternly asked Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims.

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has been asserting that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to "reclaim" them from India.

