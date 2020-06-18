Left Menu
Former Pope Benedict leaves Vatican to visit ailing brother in Germany

Former Pope Benedict travelled to his native Germany on Thursday to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said.Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict, 93, flew to Regensburg to visit his brother Georg Ratzinger, 96.The Vatican said that Benedict would remain in Regensburg "for as long as necessary."

18-06-2020
Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany on Thursday to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict, 93, flew to Regensburg to visit his brother Georg Ratzinger, 96. Benedict was accompanied by his long-time secretary Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a doctor, a nurse, a police official, and a personal assistant.

It was the first time that Benedict has left Italy since 2013 when he became the first Pope to resign in six centuries. The Vatican said that Benedict would remain in Regensburg "for as long as necessary."

