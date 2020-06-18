Former Pope Benedict leaves Vatican to visit ailing brother in Germany
Former Pope Benedict travelled to his native Germany on Thursday to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said.Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict, 93, flew to Regensburg to visit his brother Georg Ratzinger, 96.The Vatican said that Benedict would remain in Regensburg "for as long as necessary."Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:24 IST
Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany on Thursday to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict, 93, flew to Regensburg to visit his brother Georg Ratzinger, 96. Benedict was accompanied by his long-time secretary Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a doctor, a nurse, a police official, and a personal assistant.
It was the first time that Benedict has left Italy since 2013 when he became the first Pope to resign in six centuries. The Vatican said that Benedict would remain in Regensburg "for as long as necessary."
ALSO READ
Germany says coronavirus infections rise 342 to 182,370
Germany plans to allow Europe travel from June 15 - govt sources
Germany to lift travel ban in Europe from June 15
Germany to lift travel ban for EU, Schengen countries and UK from June 15
European jobless rate up modestly, Germany mulls stimulus