Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan following "targeted lockdown" policy to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll stands at 3,093 with over 1,60,000 confirmed cases so far. At a press conference in Islamabad, after chairing the National Command and Operation Center's (NCOC) meeting, Umar said all provinces were part of the actions being taken against the virus by the centre.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-06-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:50 IST
Pakistan following "targeted lockdown" policy to tackle coronavirus outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Thursday said the government was following a policy of targeted lockdowns to eliminate coronavirus hotpots. Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll stands at 3,093 with over 1,60,000 confirmed cases so far.

At a press conference in Islamabad, after chairing the National Command and Operation Center's (NCOC) meeting, Umar said all provinces were part of the actions being taken against the virus by the centre. "It is our hope that this (targeted lockdowns) will stop the spread and will allow us to flatten the curve," he said, adding that virus hotspots will be sealed by the provincial governments.

The minister said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had expedited its registration process of new drugs being introduced as potential treatments for COVID-19. He said the NCOC decided to purchase important drugs in bulk to provide to the public sector hospitals.

He also said that it was decided to provide 2,500 oxygenated beds to the provinces by the end of July. With 118 patients succumbing in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 deaths stand at 3,093, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

It further said another 5,358 new cases surfaced in the country over the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 160,118. So far, 59,215 patients have recovered from the virus in Pakistan. Of all patients, 60,138 are in Punjab, 59,983 in Sindh, 19,613 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,637 in Islamabad, 8,794 in Balochistan, 1,213 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 740 in Kashmir. Nearly 10,00,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country. In the last 24 hours, 31,500 tests have been carried out.

Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said no effective treatment for coronavirus has been formulated across the world. Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yusuf says 25 per cent air space has been reopened for repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said efforts were being made to repatriate all Pakistanis to the homeland within a month. Those being brought in will be tested at airports.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: WR Gordon applies for reinstatement

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied for reinstatement to the NFL, multiple outlets reported Thursday. Currently serving his sixth suspension since the 2013 season, the 29-year-old free agent played in six games with the New England Patrio...

Oklahoma State removing name of racist ex-gov

Oklahoma State Universitys governing board plans to vote Friday to remove the name Murray from a building at the schools Stillwater campus. The move ends the schools affiliation with a governor who advocated for segregation and pushed to ad...

Lawyer asks UN to intervene with Cerrejon mine on behalf of indigenous Colombians

A British barrister is asking the United Nations Special Rapporteur to intervene with coal miner Cerrejon on behalf of Wayuu indigenous people in Colombia allegedly suffering damage to their health amid the coronavirus pandemic.Cerrejon, wh...

COVID-19:Centre pitches for unified strategy for Delhi-NCR; Delhi ramps up testing with rapid tests

The Centre on Thursday pitched for a unified strategy for Delhi and its satellite cities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, while the city government ramped up COVID-19 diagnosis by commencing testing through the rapid antigen method. With...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020