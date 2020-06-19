Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ban 'racist Black Pete' Jesse Jackson writes Dutch PM Rutte

U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has written Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte asking him to end the use of the pre-Christmas character "Black Pete," which Jackson called a racist relic of colonialism. "I am writing to urge you to heed your moral conscience and do what you believe and know to be right," Jackson wrote to Rutte in a letter sent via the Dutch Embassy in Washington that was received in The Hague on Thursday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-06-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 02:19 IST
Ban 'racist Black Pete' Jesse Jackson writes Dutch PM Rutte
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)

U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has written Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte asking him to end the use of the pre-Christmas character "Black Pete," which Jackson called a racist relic of colonialism.

"I am writing to urge you to heed your moral conscience and do what you believe and know to be right," Jackson wrote to Rutte in a letter sent via the Dutch Embassy in Washington that was received in The Hague on Thursday. The debate about Black Pete has gained momentum in the Netherlands in recent weeks as tens of thousands of anti-racism demonstrators protested the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and discrimination at home.

In the Dutch tradition, St. Nicholas arrives on Dec. 5 bringing gifts to children accompanied by numerous "Petes", clownish servants usually portrayed by white people in blackface paint wearing frizzy wigs and red lipstick. Rutte said in 2013 that "Black Pete is just black and I can't do much about that". But this month, he said his attitude had undergone "great changes" after meeting people, including "small children, who said: 'I feel terribly discriminated against (against) because Pete is black'."

The prime minister added his government was not planning any legal action on the matter, but that "I expect in a few years there will be no more Black Petes." Rutte's office confirmed it had received the letter, but had no additional comment.

Supporters argue that Black Pete is not meant to portray black skin color, but chimney soot. Several large Dutch cities have replaced Black Pete with "rainbow" Petes in recent years, but the practice is still widespread. "Black Pete cannot be separated from the very offensive tradition of blackface in the United States. The December 5 tradition of Black Pete is seen as an offensive relic of colonial times," Jackson wrote.

"I believe with your moral leadership the good people of the Netherlands will respond positively to ban the offensive and racist Black Pete, for good. The whole world is watching," he said.

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: China finds heavy coronavirus traces in seafood; U.S. CDC reports 2,155,572 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China finds heavy coronavirus traces in seafood, meat sections of Beijing food marketChina has found the trading sections for meat and seafood in Beijings wholesale food market to be seve...

Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads for violating policies against 'organised hate'

Facebook on Thursday local time deactivated dozens of advertisements placed by US President Donald Trumps re-election campaign, including a symbol once used by the Nazis to designate political prisoners in concentration camps, which the com...

Entertainment News Roundup: Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month COVID break; Grief over virus death sets Hungarian artist and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Hong Kongs Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus breakHong Kongs loss-making Disneyland theme park reopened on Thursday to a limited number of local visitors and with en...

UK PM to announce deals for 'air bridges' with few countries on June 29 -Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on June 29 that agreements have been reached for air bridges with a small number countries with low levels of the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020