US envoy to India condoles death of soldiers killed in India-China stand-off

United States Ambassador to India, Ken Juster on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of the soldiers killed in the India-China stand-off in the Galwan Valley area.

19-06-2020
United States Ambassador to India Ken Juster (on the right). Image Credit: ANI

United States Ambassador to India, Ken Juster on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of the soldiers killed in the India-China stand-off in the Galwan Valley area. "The US Mission in India sends our heartfelt condolences to the families of the soldiers who were lost at Galwan. Their bravery and courage will not be forgotten," Ambassador Juster tweeted.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also extended condolences to people of India for the death of soldiers as a result of the confrontation with Chinese troops. "We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China. We will remember the soldiers' families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve," Mike Pompeo tweeted.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan Valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. As of Thursday afternoon, eighteen soldiers were at the Indian Army's hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days, said Indian Army sources.

"No one critical as of now, all are stable. 18 soldiers are at our hospital in Leh, they will be out on duty in about 15 days. 58 soldiers are at other hospitals they should be back on duty within a week. Status as of today afternoon," said Indian Army sources.

