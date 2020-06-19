Left Menu
Police: Carjacker sits on driver, leads officers on chase

A man forced his way into a vehicle, sat on the driver and took off, pinning her on the seat while leading officers on a chase that began in New Jersey and ended in Pennsylvania, police said.

PTI | Ewing | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:46 IST
A man forced his way into a vehicle, sat on the driver, and took off, pinning her on the seat while leading officers on a chase that began in New Jersey and ended in Pennsylvania, police said. Tomasz Dymek, 31, of the Astoria neighborhood of Queens in New York City, was soliciting money in a drug store parking lot Thursday when a 66-year-old woman gave him USD 1, Ewing police said.

"Dymek was not satisfied with the dollar so he forced his way into the victim's vehicle and drove from the lot, sitting on top of her in the driver's seat," police said in a news release. The woman remained pinned under Dymek as he drove, and she could not hit the brakes, authorities said.

Callers alerted police, who pursued the vehicle into Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, where it became disabled. Police arrested Dymek as he fled on foot. He faces extradition and criminal and motor vehicle charges. It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.

The woman was examined by medics and gave police a statement.

