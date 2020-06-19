Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Iranian ex-judge dies in Romania after hotel fall

He said last week in a video statement that he left Iran for unspecified medical treatment and that coronavirus travel restrictions prevented him from returning to face the charges. Earlier this week, journalist rights groups and Iranian dissidents urged Romania to not deport Mansouri, saying he should be prosecuted in Europe for ordering the mass arrest of reporters while serving as a judge in Tehran.

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:57 IST
Report: Iranian ex-judge dies in Romania after hotel fall
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A former judge from Iran sought by his country to face corruption charges died Friday after a fall in a hotel, Romanian media reported Friday. Romanian police said only that a man had fallen from a high floor at a hotel in Bucharest, the Romanian capital, and was found dead at 2:30 p.m. (1130 GMT). They didn't identify him.

Romanian media identified the victim as Gholamreza Mansouri, who fled Iran last year after authorities there alleged he took about 500,000 euros (USD 560,000) in bribes. Mansouri, who was facing an extradition request by Iran, had denied the allegations. He said last week in a video statement that he left Iran for unspecified medical treatment and that coronavirus travel restrictions prevented him from returning to face the charges.

Earlier this week, journalist rights groups and Iranian dissidents urged Romania to not deport Mansouri, saying he should be prosecuted in Europe for ordering the mass arrest of reporters while serving as a judge in Tehran. The German chapter of Reporters Without Borders filed a complaint with federal prosecutors in Germany last week, urging that Mansouri be investigated on allegations of torture and human rights abuses for ordering the arrest of 20 reporters in Iran in 2013.

German prosecutors confirmed Wednesday they were looking into the complaint, and Reporters without Borders said it had now filed a second complaint with Romanian authorities after learning Mansouri had slipped away from Germany already. It was not clear when Mansouri traveled to Romania, but Iran's judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaeili, said June 13 that Mansouri had been arrested there and was expected to be returned to Iran "in the following days." According to Romanian authorities, Mansouri had been released from custody but kept under "judicial control," during which he was banned from leaving the country and was obliged to present himself to authorities at their request.

Mansouri is best known for ordering the mass arrest of the reporters in 2013 toward the end of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's time in office. But in 2012, he also banned the reformist Shargh daily newspaper and detained its editor-in-chief over a published cartoon that authorities deemed insulting to those who fought in the Iran-Iraq war.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEW gain first win in SEA League

NEW Esports swept T1 for their first win in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League play on Friday. NEW, who played Team Adroit to a tie in first-day action on Thursday, won maps in 31 and 29 minutes. Chao 123 Shen had 29 kills for NEW.In the days ot...

President Trump issues message on Juneteenth

President Donald Trump issued a presidential message on Juneteenth in which he noted the unimaginable injustice of slavery and the incomparable joy that must have attended emancipation. It is both a remembrance of a blight on our history an...

Will support PM on India-China border issue:AP CM

YSR Congress chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said his party will fully support whatever strategy Prime Minister Narendra Modi will adopt to resolve the India-China border issue. In the digital all-par...

One killed, 2 injured in boiler explosion at Lucknow chemical factory

A labourer was killed and two women workers were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Chinhat area here on Friday evening, an official said. The incident took place around 8 pm in the Ramswarup Chemical factory near Babu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020